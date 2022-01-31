Heron's Nest - your own private mountain retreat! Quality-built, unique 3-level home w/spectacular Southwestern views on beautiful New Forest Mountain! Design of home takes full advantage of natural light & surrounding views. Elevation of home is approximately 1,800', so mountain living without the steepness. Very private wooded setting. 2 lots being sold together - house & 4.42 acres and separate 2.12 building lot. Majority of land has a gentle grade & easily accessible. Home is being sold furnished. Well-appointed interior w/attention to detail. Main level is a great family room/gathering area that doubles as a sleeping area w/sleeper sofas & full bathroom. 2nd level has kitchen, dining area & living room. Kitchen w/breakfast bar & granite counters. Living room has French doors to deck. 3rd floor is the bedroom suite w/French doors to private balcony/deck. 9' ceilings in first 2 levels & 10' in upper. New Forest Mountain is a gated community w/well maintained roads. Call for details.
1 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
Rescuers responded to a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 70 West between Johnson Hollow and Paxton Creek in McDowell on Sunday.
- Updated
Authorities said on Friday a son’s abuse and neglect led to his mother’s death last June.
- Updated
Marion is still the third best retirement community in all of North Carolina based on a recent study.
- Updated
Two men with ties to McDowell County have been recognized by the U.S. Navy for service to their country.
- Updated
Members of the Marion City Council are thinking about making the former Fifth Third Bank building into a new city hall.
More than 1,000 people are now quarantined in McDowell due to COVID-19 and deaths have climbed, officials said in a release on Wednesday.
Last week, Dorothy “Dot” Emma Norton of Old Fort celebrated a century of life with her family and friends.
- Updated
The following students have been recognized by their schools for their accomplishments
- Updated
The employees of McDowell Transit were recently honored as “frontline heroes” for their service to local residents during the COVID pandemic.