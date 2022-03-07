Back on market! Heron's Nest - your own private mountain retreat! Quality-built, unique 3-level home w/spectacular Southwestern views on beautiful New Forest Mountain! Design of home takes full advantage of natural light & surrounding views. Elevation of home is approximately 1,800', so mountain living without the steepness. Very private wooded setting. 2 lots being sold together - house & 4.42 acres and separate 2.12 acre building lot. Home is being sold furnished. Well-appointed interior w/attention to detail. Main level is a great family room/gathering area that doubles as a sleeping area w/sleeper sofas & full bathroom. 2nd level has kitchen, dining area & living room. Kitchen w/breakfast bar & granite counters. Living room has French doors to deck. 3rd floor is the bedroom suite w/French doors to private balcony/deck. 9' ceilings in first 2 levels & 10' in upper. New Forest Mountain is a gated community w/well maintained roads. Being sold "as-is". Inspection reports available.
1 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $335,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
At 7:15 a.m. on the last day of his shift, Capt. Donnie Tipton of McDowell EMS signed off into retirement after serving 30 years as a paramedic.
- Updated
UPDATE: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said on March 2, 2022 the person reported missing had been located.
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Tuesday night battling a blaze that caused considerable damage to a new house in the West Marion area.
- Updated
The new Domino’s in Marion is now ready to serve the local community.
- Updated
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was v…
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
- Updated
Two people face charges following a break-in, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces charges after a high-speed chase, authorities said Tuesday.
Two major capital projects in McDowell County have received a huge boost due to the efforts of N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene and the advocacy of the…
- Updated
A Nebo man has been charged after video evidence of a sexual assault was found, authorities said Wednesday.