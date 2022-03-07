1 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $335,000

Back on market! Heron's Nest - your own private mountain retreat! Quality-built, unique 3-level home w/spectacular Southwestern views on beautiful New Forest Mountain! Design of home takes full advantage of natural light & surrounding views. Elevation of home is approximately 1,800', so mountain living without the steepness. Very private wooded setting. 2 lots being sold together - house & 4.42 acres and separate 2.12 acre building lot. Home is being sold furnished. Well-appointed interior w/attention to detail. Main level is a great family room/gathering area that doubles as a sleeping area w/sleeper sofas & full bathroom. 2nd level has kitchen, dining area & living room. Kitchen w/breakfast bar & granite counters. Living room has French doors to deck. 3rd floor is the bedroom suite w/French doors to private balcony/deck. 9' ceilings in first 2 levels & 10' in upper. New Forest Mountain is a gated community w/well maintained roads. Being sold "as-is". Inspection reports available.