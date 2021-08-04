Dwell in the possibilities of your own private mountain retreat atop Pinnacle Mountain with 2,400’ elevation & 360-degree views! Extraordinary mountain property with 87 acres of hardwood forest located in the Thermal Belt of desirable Western North Carolina - extremely private with temperate climate. The unique 4,000 sq.ft. “glass” residence sits at the pinnacle of the mountain & is easily accessible by a private drive. Once you arrive at the house you have escaped the world below & can watch the hawks glide on the thermals. Once inside, the floor-to-ceiling glass allows a bird's eye view of mountain ranges & valley vistas year-round. You won't feel restricted by the truly open concept. Features include tile floors throughout the living area, slate floor in the kitchen, and a huge stone shower room with waterfall & steam "cave". One man's vision awaits your personal touches. Included are 7 previously-subdivided lots with elevations ranging from 1,800’ to 2,080’ & Southeastern exposure.
1 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $1,150,000
