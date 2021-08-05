BEAR DEN ACRES LOT WITH CAMPER. Looking for that great weekend getaway or stay for the summer? Take a look at this adorable camper sitting on .23 Acres with a porch, picnic table, fire pit, and grill. Camper has a complete roof over to keep you dry on those rainy days and nights. The 1979 Bonanza Camper has a new furnace installed for those chilly nights. Septic installed for 2 Bedroom, permit available. Located in BEAR DEN ACRES with access to glorious hiking trails and a playground, laundry facilities, swimming hole and more! Get your hiking gear ready!
1 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $62,000
