1 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $150,000

This is your chance for an affordable live-in artist studio - this listing price includes the adjacent lot with two potential home sites. The home features three rooms of studio/gallery space up front with private quarters in back that boast an efficient kitchen and bath combination. The space could certainly be repurposed, but the intention was for an artist in residency to be able to live, work and showcase in the gallery. Garden in the front yard is full of wildflowers, medicinal herbs, fruits and vegetables. Small creek runs along the side of the property into a buried culvert. Lean-to off the back of the home for storage plus a small shed behind the house is not wired. The shipping container on the adjacent lot is wired for power. Lot at 155 Elm St boasts two potential home sites and utilities already at the street. Located conveniently only half a mile from the restaurants and shops in downtown Spruce Pine. City water, sewer and charter spectrum high speed internet.