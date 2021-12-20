1 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $125,000

This is your chance for an affordable live-in artist studio with a great garden. The front two rooms were built out to showcase artwork. The center of the home features an efficient kitchen and bath combination. The back two rooms were used as private quarters. The space could certainly be repurposed, but the intention for this setup was for an artist in residency to be able to live, work and showcase their pieces all in one space. The luscious garden in the front yard is full of wild flowers, medicinal herbs, fruits and vegetables. A small creek runs along the side of the property. There is a lean-to off the back of the home for storage and a separate small shed in back that has potential for many different uses. Located conveniently only half a mile from the restaurants and shops in downtown Spruce Pine and your groceries and doctors are not much further. House is connected to city water, sewer and charter spectrum high speed internet. Adjacent parcels available. Ask agent for details.