Are you dreaming of a log cabin nestled in the woods? Check out this beautiful home that is tucked away in a quiet, gated community. The home’s vaulted ceilings, granite counters, expansive decking and Wolfe range offer a refined, yet rustic vibe. Custom designed as the personal home of an engineer/builder, the home is solidly constructed, well insulated, and has extra room under roof awaiting your finishing choices. Outside you will find over an acre of land, and a pavilion with soaring ceilings. Park your RV or perhaps use the space to host a gathering, or car parking. This gem of a home offers everything you need! Short Term Rentals are allowed!