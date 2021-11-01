Welcome to 603 Freemantown Road, Rutherfordton. A well-loved 845 sf home perfect for a growing family or a mountain retreat vacation. One bedroom and one bathroom with bonus space that could be used as a bedroom in this wood-paneled home. Attached deck off the kitchen/dining room perfect for grilling. Terraced yard ideal for a garden. This home is located with easy access to Lake Lure, the Tryon International Equestrian Center or Hendersonville/Asheville area. Includes two tracts of land totaling 26.19 +/-acres. House is being sold as-is/where/is.
1 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $165,000
