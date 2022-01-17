1 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $75,000

Old Fort Fixer Upper - Private Cabin --- This cabin is tucked into a quiet tract of land and private. The land has old growth trees and borders a small stream. The cabin is +/- 500 SF and 1 bedroom. It has a good wrap around porch overlooking the creek. The house is heated by woodstove. There is also a good outbuilding. Although it needs work, it could be a great escape cabin since it is only about 5 minutes and less than 2 miles to downtown Old Fort.