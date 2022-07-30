Are you looking for the tiny home lifestyle? This cute little cabin in the woods is just the ticket! One bedroom, one bathroom with beautiful granite countertops and a cozy little loft space for reading and relaxing. This property has a meditation deck with gorgeous long range mountain views, that also overlooks the garden area and chicken coop. Two porches and an open air entry create extra spaces to enjoy and entertain, as well as a delightful hot tub for soaking and relaxing in the evenings. Perfect as a primary residence or as an investment or rental property. This tiny home has so much to offer, come check it out before it's gone!
1 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $232,000
