Are you looking for the tiny home lifestyle? This cute little cabin in the woods is just the ticket! One bedroom, one bathroom with beautiful granite countertops and a cozy little loft space for reading and relaxing. This property has a meditation deck with gorgeous long range mountain views, that also overlooks the garden area and chicken coop. Two porches and an open air entry create extra spaces to enjoy and entertain, as well as a delightful hot tub for soaking and relaxing in the evenings. Perfect as a primary residence or as an investment or rental property. This tiny home has so much to offer, come check it out before it's gone!
1 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $222,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Burke County state troopers early Tuesday afternoon stopped two men who were being sought in the slaying of a Wake County deputy that happened nearly a week ago.
McDowell County Department of Social Services director Lisa Sprouse died early Tuesday after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. She was 57.
A Marion woman has earned royal status from TOPS Club Inc. for her achievement in losing weight.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains R…
A Nebo man was indicted by a grand jury on multiple sex offenses involving a child, according to court records.
McDowell County Emergency Management reported at 5:36 p.m. that I-40 eastbound is now open. Still, use caution in the area. At 6:04 p.m., a wr…
During the 2021 football season, the McDowell offense produced at a workmanlike pace.
On the evening of Saturday, July 16, county and city officials, friends and associates gave local business owner and philanthropist Anwer Gill…
Every position coach on the McDowell Titans’ sideline will be dealing with the same primary difficulty this season — figuring out how to rotat…
RALEIGH – A man stopped Tuesday in Burke County now is facing a murder charge for the killing of a deputy in Wake County on Aug. 11.