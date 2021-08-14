1 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $265,000

What an amazing opportunity to own 3+ acres of prime land across the road from beautiful lake James. With an almost brand new Tiny house equipped with both well and septic, this mountain get away is definitely move-in ready. The Tiny House has 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the main floor, while the loft area (accessed by built in stairs) has room for 2 twin mattresses or 1 full/queen mattress. The property also has a second cleared RV/Camper spot with well access. The yard is fenced and there is a fire pit ready for cool mountain evenings and S'mores. The wooded canopy provides the perfect get-away for peace, relaxation, and serenity. Only a few miles from the Fonta Flora Trail and the Fonta Flora Brewery at Whippoorwill Farms, this makes the perfect spot for a day on the lake and a stop off at either. Don't let this one pass by! Sitting at the breakfast table, there is a perfect view of the lake; watch sunrises and sunsets while enjoying coffee or wine. Schedule a showing today!