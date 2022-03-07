1 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $152,900

This one bedroom "cottage style" oasis provides you with your own private getaway. Its perfectly tucked into 4.5 acres with a beautiful level yard. This single-wide had an addition added on in 2003 to complete its cottage feel. The addition boast vaulted ceilings with rustic beams in the large living area. The additional space added room for a walk-in laundry room/pantry, large walk-in closet, spacious dine in kitchen, and 2nd full bathroom off of the bedroom. This home also features a covered porch wrapping around the side of the home, barn/shed, and a double carport. This tiny home is move in ready and would make that perfect getaway or even vacation rental. Its convenient located to I-40 and minutes from Lake James.