Breathtaking views! This is a rare find adjoining the Pisgah National Forest & no HOA! The custom-built gate leads you to the tiny cabin which was custom designed with open floor plan & comes fully furnished. It features engineered wood floors, espresso cabinets & mini-split system for heating/cooling. The large covered deck is perfect for outdoor living/entertaining with multiple sitting areas for you to take in the magnificent views. Relax around the firepit or enjoy the hammock swings. The cabin comes with a screened in porch as well as an outbuilding that was custom designed for additional sleeping areas. Cold Creek Preserve is conveniently located near area attractions such as Blue Ridge Parkway, Linville Golf Course, Linville Falls, Caverns, Mount Mitchell, Grand Father Mtn., Lake James, and more! Locals and tourists enjoy fishing, hiking, camping, gem mining, water sports, shopping and wineries/breweries. Within an easy commute of Marion - only 16 miles from the I-40 corridor.