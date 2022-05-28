This tucked away tiny A frame cabin sits along Buck Creek providing the serene atmosphere of North Carolinas mountains, streams, and creeks. This tiny cabin features a bedroom loft accessible by ladder, access the top deck from the loft or the outside steps. On the main level you have a built in table, cooktop, mini fridge and full size sink. In the living area you have plenty of room for a small sized couch and chair or even a pull out sleeper. The bathroom has plenty of room and a walk in rain head shower system. The front deck is a wonderful place to sit and relax while being consumed by nature and tranquility. The choice is yours to make this your tiny home, vacation home, or forever home but act fast an opportunity like this wont last long.
1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $129,000
