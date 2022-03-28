 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $119,500

1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $119,500

Attention Investors and first time homebuyers one bedroom home with additional bonus room with full bath. Attic space with additional storage room. New metal roof, windows, water heater, and mini-split in 2018. Close to down town Marion in the city limits. This home has a proven rental history of $700 month. Additional investment opportunity available on Garden Creek beside this home for sale please see MLS# 3835467. Listing agent is owner.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular