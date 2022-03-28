Attention Investors and first time homebuyers one bedroom home with additional bonus room with full bath. Attic space with additional storage room. New metal roof, windows, water heater, and mini-split in 2018. Close to down town Marion in the city limits. This home has a proven rental history of $700 month. Additional investment opportunity available on Garden Creek beside this home for sale please see MLS# 3835467. Listing agent is owner.
1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $119,500
