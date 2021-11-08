1 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $225,000

Rare opportunity to own a piece of highly sought after Little Switzerland! This gorgeous charming chalet is located right in the heart of Little Switzerland. The property is adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway with seasonal long range views. The main level features a large living room, separate kitchen and dining area. The primary bedroom is in back of home with closet and full bathroom. Upstairs there is a bedroom, full bath and loft area. This would make a fabulous second home and getaway! Hurry, this will go fast!