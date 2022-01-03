1 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $93,000

*MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. SELLERS ARE ASKING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST BY NOON ON 1/3.* AN INVESTORS DREAM! UNDER 100K! This condo in Apple Valley Villas is ready to go! Comes fully furnished and professionally cleaned. All furniture conveys with the property. Rentals are already on the books. Enjoy the community beach for Lake Lure access or take a dip in one of the pools! This condo is a top, corner unit with a winter view of the community golf course. You don't want to miss this one!