MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. BEST AND FINAL BY 1:00, Jan 14. Apple Valley Villa. Studio. Walk to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy all Resort and nearby amenities including 5 restaurants, 2 Golf Courses, 3 Swimming Pools, Walking Trails, Private Beach, Private Marina, Private Boat Ramp, 4 Lighted Tennis Courts, Biz Center, Wellness Center/Spa, Daily Activities. This upper level/ corner condo has been renovated with new solid pine wood cabinets, beautiful (real wood) Bruce flooring, new paint, new appliances, and beautiful brand new granite countertops! Full kitchen. Great Rental Potential. Resort POA fee is $3854.00 per year. Apple Valley Villa Condo Association Fee is $240.00 per month.
1 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $90,350
