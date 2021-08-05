Beautifully renovated, fully furnished, studio condominium in Apple Valley Villas. Mini-kitchen with wrap-around countertop breakfast bar, living area with double reclining couch, mini split HVAC system, queen sized bed and custom front loading Blomberg washer and dryer tower. POA fee includes water, sewer, garbage pick up, exterior building maintenance and grounds care. Includes all amenities of Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure including private beach, 3 pools, 4 restaurants, fitness center, spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, mini-golf, 2 championship golf courses and more. Only a short drive to Chimney Rock, Tryon International Equestrian Center, Asheville or the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway. Enjoy the simplicity of mountain life by using this condo as a vacation home or use it as an investment property by offering it for vacation rentals.
1 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $79,000
