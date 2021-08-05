 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $68,900

RV with covered pavilion and Huge full length deck. RV has 2 bedrooms and is a 2007 Fleetwood 36 ft with two slides. Lot is .91 ac with well and septic installed. Cool wooded setting in the desirable South Toe Valley.

