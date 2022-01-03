1 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $350,000

Your perfect mountain getaway! This historic log cabin located in the much desired Cattail Creek area is perfect for your full-time residence, summer place or an excellent vacation rental. The main part of the cabin was built in 1890. Approximately 25 years ago, a large master bdrm with fireplace was added. Within the past year, the house has undergone extensive renovations with updates to the floors, kitchen, bathroom & windows. There is also additional sleeping quarters. This cabin offers long range mountain views & unmatched privacy with no other cabins in sight. The roar of Cattail Creek (located just off this property) can be heard from the front porch. Access to this property is very gentle. Drive across a well built steel & concrete bridge to get home. Wildlife is abundant on the property. The town of Burnsville with breweries, restaurants, & music is just a short 15 minute scenic drive away. Hiking, hunting & fishing begins just outside your door. Make your appointment today!