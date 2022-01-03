Your perfect mountain getaway! This historic log cabin located in the much desired Cattail Creek area is perfect for your full-time residence, summer place or an excellent vacation rental. The main part of the cabin was built in 1890. Approximately 25 years ago, a large master bdrm with fireplace was added. Within the past year, the house has undergone extensive renovations with updates to the floors, kitchen, bathroom & windows. There is also additional sleeping quarters. This cabin offers long range mountain views & unmatched privacy with no other cabins in sight. The roar of Cattail Creek (located just off this property) can be heard from the front porch. Access to this property is very gentle. Drive across a well built steel & concrete bridge to get home. Wildlife is abundant on the property. The town of Burnsville with breweries, restaurants, & music is just a short 15 minute scenic drive away. Hiking, hunting & fishing begins just outside your door. Make your appointment today!
1 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion’s newest food truck is dishing out some delicious barbecue and smoked meats and a variety of tasty side items, all of which are made fr…
A Marion man was found guilty in McDowell County Superior Court of sex crimes involving an underage girl.
- Updated
Old Fort will have its first ever New Year’s Eve celebration this Friday night.
- Updated
UPDATE: Kalone Jajuante Maxwell has been located and taken into custody.
- Updated
A local Korean War veteran welcomed 2022 with a new ramp thanks to a donation from Marion’s Lowe’s Home Improvement store and the dedicated vo…
- Updated
The McDowell County Board of Commissioners has reinstated the face-covering policy for county employees due to the rise of COVID transmission …
Inmate dies at Burke County jail two days after leaving hospital. Report: Dr. said he was 'playing games.'
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
- Updated
The New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Marion will be back to ring out 2021 and ring in 2022.
- Updated
There’s no place like home for the holidays, and that’s where the McDowell Titans and Lady Titans will be this week.
The Foothills Health District has released the latest information on COVID-19 isolation and quarantine measures.