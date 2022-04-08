1 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $600,000

This Black Mountain cottage sleeps four, with cozy bedroom plus spacious sleeping loft. A unique opportunity for cottage and oversized lot, one of only a few in Cheshire, less than a mile from I-40. Conservatively priced, placing a value of $450K for cottage, and $150K for lot (less than recent similar sales). Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling allows a flood of natural light. Cottage is a wonderful full-time or vacation home, or could be a rental, or even a guest home after you build a main house on the lot. This is one of the largest lots in Cheshire, a walking neighborhood community designed by the internationally-known architects Duany Plater-Zyberk. Cheshire is a mix of larger homes, smaller "treehouse" homes, plus cabins and premium townhomes. There are walking trails throughout, large park, playground, stream, plus business center with popular restaurants. Walk down for lunch or dinner, or to enjoy a morning coffee. Owner will receive and review offers on 4-15-22 by 5 pm.