1 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $598,000

Fantastic Opportunity! 2 Sleek, Light Filled Contemporary Newer Cottages located in a quiet neighborhood of Black Mountain on almost 1 acre w/ the convenience of a 10-minute walk to the heart of downtown. Both cottages are fully appointed & are currently vacation rentals. Little Bear has also been used as the sellers' 2nd home. It has a spacious primary bedroom on 2nd floor w/ stunning walk-in shower. The main floor boasts an open concept w/ high ceilings, custom details & centerpiece gas fireplace. A half bath & laundry area is also on this level. You will enjoy dining al fresco on the screened porch. Cubby Bear just completed this past spring is an open concept studio with huge windows & sweet deck for dining & fire fly watching. A Murphy bed easily raises & lowers for comfortable sleeping.There is a luxury bathroom w/ tub/shower. A perfect spot for relaxation for the solo traveler or a couple. Being sold Turn-Key w/ exception of 2 chairs in Cubby & some art.