Charming Cottage nestled in the Village of Cheshire located outside the city of Black Mountain and a short drive to Asheville. Great opportunity for an investment property-no short term rental restrictions. The community has a walking trail system that accesses the Town Center, Restaurants, and Fitness Complex. This cozy cottage offers an open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings,Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances,built-ins,fireplace and a loft. Main entry is a great space to hangout,play games,watch tv or whatever your heart desires. The Cheshire Community is the perfect mountain get away.
1 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $569,000
