GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! No short-term rental restrictions. Charming Cottage nestled in the Village of Cheshire located outside the city of Black Mountain and a short drive to Asheville. The community has a walking trail system that accesses the Town Center, Restaurants, and Fitness Complex. This cozy cottage offers an open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, built-ins, fireplace, and a loft. Main entry is a great space to hangout, play games, watch tv or whatever your heart desires. The Cheshire Community is the perfect mountain get away. Bring all offers motivated seller!!
1 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000
