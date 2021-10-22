0 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $2,500,000

Being operated as a Venue now, but could be turned into a residential paradise. Hidden Hill Venue & Conference Center is situated atop Burkemont Mountain (Elevation 2,539) in Morganton, North Carolina. Hidden Hill is conveniently located between Asheville and Charlotte within the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina. If you’ve ever imagined what million-dollar views look like, this venue will show you! The panoramic views include Grandfather Mtn, Lake James, Mount Mitchell, and the Black Mtn Range, just to name a few. Nestled among this 11.53-acre sanctuary, is a 4,790 sq ft elegant style barn, built-in 2017. The barn's interior is something you’d expect to see in a southern mansion with an open-air concept for the enjoyment of an indoor/outdoor setting. It has the extravagance of a luxury ballroom yet the relaxing serenity you deserve on your special occasion. Owning one of the most desired venues is not only a great investment but lucrative too. I strongly encourage you to read the reviews and evaluate their website: https://www.hiddenhillvenue.com.