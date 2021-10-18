 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Marion - $125,000

Beautiful building built right on the water, with a great view of the river running behind the property. Lots of space with an acre of land. Located just a few minutes from Mcdowell High School and all the local businesses in the area. Building was previously used as a restaurant in the past.

