Beautiful building built right on the water, with a great view of the river running behind the property. Lots of space with an acre of land. Located just a few minutes from Mcdowell High School and all the local businesses in the area. Building was previously used as a restaurant in the past.
0 Bedroom Home in Marion - $100,000
