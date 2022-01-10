 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $429,000

0 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $429,000

0 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $429,000

Lake Lure’s Best Value! Community Water System Included in POA Fee & Town Sewer are Readily Available. An Excellent Opportunity to Enjoy an Existing Open-Air Boat Dock w/Storage Cabin, Lakefront Decks and an Engineered Railway while Building Your Dream Home or Your Dirty Dancing Airbnb Retreat! Dirty Dancing was Filmed in Lake Lure so "Have the Time of Your Life" Fantastic Waterfront & Mountain View Buildable Lot with Full Lake Access Awaits! Brand New Boat Dock w/ Storage Cabin, Diving Board & Kayak Racks Provide Full Lake Access & Entertainment! Blue Heron Point is a Private Gated Community with All Utilities & Located in the NW Section of Lake Lure. BH Offers Excellent Access to Rumbling Bald Resort for Rock Climbing & Hiking, Chimney Rock State Park, the Rocky Broad Riverwalk, Hendersonville, and Asheville. Minutes to Grocery Stores, Lake Lure Beach & Water Park, Shopping at Chimney Rock Village, Horseback Riding at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. It is Centrally Located to 3 Major Airports: Asheville, Greenville and Charlotte.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother
State

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother

  • Updated

A state trooper and a civilian motorist were killed in a car crash that involved the trooper’s brother — who is also a state trooper, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at a traffic stop in Rutherford County, southeast of Asheville. Investigators identified the trooper who died as John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics