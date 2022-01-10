Lake Lure’s Best Value! Community Water System Included in POA Fee & Town Sewer are Readily Available. An Excellent Opportunity to Enjoy an Existing Open-Air Boat Dock w/Storage Cabin, Lakefront Decks and an Engineered Railway while Building Your Dream Home or Your Dirty Dancing Airbnb Retreat! Dirty Dancing was Filmed in Lake Lure so "Have the Time of Your Life" Fantastic Waterfront & Mountain View Buildable Lot with Full Lake Access Awaits! Brand New Boat Dock w/ Storage Cabin, Diving Board & Kayak Racks Provide Full Lake Access & Entertainment! Blue Heron Point is a Private Gated Community with All Utilities & Located in the NW Section of Lake Lure. BH Offers Excellent Access to Rumbling Bald Resort for Rock Climbing & Hiking, Chimney Rock State Park, the Rocky Broad Riverwalk, Hendersonville, and Asheville. Minutes to Grocery Stores, Lake Lure Beach & Water Park, Shopping at Chimney Rock Village, Horseback Riding at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. It is Centrally Located to 3 Major Airports: Asheville, Greenville and Charlotte.
0 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $429,000
